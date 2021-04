Russia Refuses To Explain Concentration Of Troops On Border In Response To Request From Ukraine

Russia, in response to an official request from Ukraine, refused to explain the reasons for the concentration of troops on the border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Russian side was sent an official request for clarification regarding the significant increase in the military presence of the Russian Federation along the border with Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine over the past days. Unfortunately, the Russian side refused to provide substantive information in accordance with the request, stating that it did not conducts such activities," the response reads.

The Foreign Ministry notes that further attempts by the Ukrainian side to involve Russia in consultations aimed at reducing tensions were also ignored by the Russian side.

Among other things, the Russian delegation boycotted a meeting convened by Ukraine for April 10 with other OSCE participating states.

Ukraine continues to urge the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers the current accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine to be the largest provocation since the detention of Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait in 2018.

Since the beginning of April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the escalation of the situation in Donbas and the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine by telephone with U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and after that went on a working visit to Turkey to meet with President Recep Erdogan.

