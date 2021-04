Archaeologists have found a stone tablet created in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in north China's Hebei Province, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The tablet, discovered at a temple in Nanhe District in the city of Xingtai, is believed to have a history of 250 years.

The cultural relic is well preserved bearing 394 Chinese characters on both sides, which recorded the multiple renovations of the temple since its establishment in the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

"The discovery will provide valuable historic material for research about the politics, military and changes of administrative locations in the middle and southern region of Hebei during the two dynasties", – said Lan Jianhui, a local expert.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources