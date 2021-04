Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China increased by 2.8 times year on year in the first quarter amid the steady recovery of the country's automobile sector, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

In the first three months, NEV sales amounted to 515,000 units. In March alone, NEV sales surged 2.4 times year on year to reach 226,000 units, the data showed.

"The production and sales of NEVs continued to set new records in March", – the CAAM said.

The better-than-expected NEV sales came amid government push and rising market enthusiasm for eco-friendly cars. In November last year, China unveiled a development plan for its NEV industry from 2021 to 2035 that aims to accelerate the country's transition into an automotive powerhouse.

China will further promote the high-quality development of NEVs by advancing the integration of technologies such as electrification and intelligent networking, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources