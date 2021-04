Under 1 Violation Of Ceasefire In JFO Zone Armed Forces Mean Continuous Episode Of Use Of Various Weapons By M

The Ministry of Defense reported on a method for counting the number of ceasefire violations in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), stating that under one violation the Armed Forces mean a continuous episode of the use of different types of weapons by militants in the same direction.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Defense to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Unlike the OSCE SMM, a case of violation of the ceasefire in the Armed Forces of Ukraine means: a continuous episode that occurred in one direction with the use of weapons of various types. The event can be of varying intensity and continue until the ceasefire for a long period of time," the Defense Ministry said answering the question about the reason for the significant difference in the number of violations in the calculations committed by the Armed Forces and the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

In particular, the Ministry of Defense in the request was asked about the reason for the significant difference in the number of violations in the JFO zone on March 26.

So, according to the JFO headquarters, on March 26, militants violated the ceasefire four times (on that day, four soldiers were killed, two more were wounded).

At the same time, the OSCE mission on March 26 recorded 494 violations of the ceasefire (493 in Donetsk, 1 in Luhansk regions).

Besides, according to the JFO headquarters, on April 2, militants violated the ceasefire 21 times (two Ukrainian military and one civilian were wounded).

On this day, the OSCE SMM recorded 1,021 violations of the ceasefire (594 violations, including 453 explosions, in Donetsk region and 427 violations, including 58 explosions, in Luhansk region).

"The OSCE SMM understands a case of ceasefire violation as a short-term event that occurred from one direction using one type of weapon and which personifies one episode," the Defense Ministry said, adding a table with specific data on counting violations on April 2.

According to the response, the feature of counting violations by the OSCE SMM is the recording of successive events in relation to one group of submunitions (one element).

Thus, the shot and the subsequent rupture are considered by the OSCE mission as two separate violations.

“According to the classification of cases of violation of the ceasefire regime in the Armed Forces, there are six cases of violation, which in this example is by 100 cases less than according to the classification of the OSCE SMM,” the response added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the SMM's report on 494 ceasefire violations on March 26, the OSCE stated that most violations in Donetsk region were shots and bursts of small arms.

On April 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine does not stop and is negotiating an armistice in Donbas.

On April 8, German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin cancel the concentration of troops on the border in Ukraine to de-escalate the situation.

