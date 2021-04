Zelenskyy To Visit Turkey To Meet With Erdogan On April 10 And France To Meet With Macron Next Week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on April 10 to meet with President Recep Erdogan, and will travel to France next week for talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

A source in diplomatic circles told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The President will visit the Republic of Turkey tomorrow," he said.

During the visit, it is planned to hold the ninth meeting of the High-level Strategic Council headed by Zelenskyy and Erdogan.

The visit of the head of state to Paris is scheduled for next week, but the interlocutor did not name the exact date.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak announced Zelenskyy's negotiations with Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the format of a video conference in the near future.

