The Batkivschyna all-Ukrainian association party announced the beginning of the organization of all-Ukrainian referendums on five issues.

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our team did not vote for it (the bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum) in parliament precisely because it would be extremely difficult for people to hold a referendum under this law. But under any circumstances we are now standing, our Batkivschyna team throughout Ukraine, together with the people of Ukraine and we now, today announce that we are starting to organize referendums on five issues," she said.

The first issue, according to Tymoshenko, which they want to ask the society is whether the Ukrainian people agree to sell agricultural land, the second question is whether people agree that all strategic property in Ukraine should be sold, the third is whether the Ukrainian society supports that Ukrainian gas, which is produced by the UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned company, at a price with 30% profit was supplied to Ukrainians for domestic needs and the public sector at a cost price +30% profit; the fourth is whether people support the legalization of the gambling business, and the fifth is whether they support the legalization of marijuana.

Tymoshenko noted that it will be five parallel referendums, since only one issue can be submitted to a referendum.

At the same time, the leader of Batkivschyna demonstrated a schedule for organizing referendums in accordance with the law on an all-Ukrainian referendum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on an all-Ukrainian referendum.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources