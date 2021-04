Clergy Will Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus At 2nd Stage Of Vaccination - Public Health Center

According to the decision of the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health for vaccine preventable infections, Ukrainian clergy will be vaccinated against coronavirus at the second stage of vaccination.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for vaccine preventable infections equated clergy with social workers. Now confessors can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the second stage of vaccination, in accordance with the roadmap," the statement reads.

According to the chairperson of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis Fedir Lapii, such a step is necessary, since the clergy are in contact with people who belong to the risk group.

According to the statement, in order to register for vaccination, clergymen need to contact their leadership and inform about their desire to be vaccinated.

Management representatives, in turn, will share the lists with vaccination coordinators in the region.

After that, those who wish will be informed about the date and place of vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine started in Ukraine.

On March 22, the second stage of coronavirus vaccination began in Ukraine.

As of April 8, the number of new people vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine increased by 29.7% to 18,569 people compared to April 7, while three people were vaccinated with the second dose for the day.

