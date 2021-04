China to further promote spirit of rule of law among public

Chinese authorities have released a circular in order to further promote the spirit and cultivate the social atmosphere of the rule of law, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The circular, jointly released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, set goals and introduced requirements for related work.

According to the circular, by 2035, China will have basically cultivated a social atmosphere where the public is familiar with laws and regulations, and actively abide by and consult them in their daily lives.

The circular emphasized the need to boost the public's familiarity with laws and regulations such as the Constitution and the Civil Code.

It called on relevant departments to contribute to this by strictly adhering to the principle of sound legislation, strict law enforcement and impartial administration of justice.

To better promote the rule of law through cultural means, the circular proposed further study of China's history of law-based governance, creation of law-themed cultural products and more international exchange in this regard.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources