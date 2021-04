China's top procuratorate has vowed to further crackdown on cybercrimes, cautioning against the spread of traditional crimes in cyberspace, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

Last year, procuratorial organs across China prosecuted 142,000 people for suspected cybercrimes, including crimes perpetrated through internet and telecom technologies as well as such illegal activities in upper and lower reaches. The figure showed an increase of 47.9 percent year on year, according to the latest data from the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

The SPP drew attention to the escalation of traditional crimes in cyberspace, noting that fraud and gambling-related crimes committed with the help of the internet accounted for 64.4 percent of the total number of cybercrimes in 2020.

China's procuratorates have pledged to intensify the fight against cybercrimes while promoting coordination with relevant parties of the society to address the issue at the source.

