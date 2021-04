Appeal Court Overturns Decision To Declare Anti-Corruption Center Head Shabunin Guilty Of Late Filing Of Asset

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has overturned the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to declare the Anti-Corruption Center’s head Vitalii Shabunin guilty of an administrative offense (late filing of an electronic asset declaration) and fine him UAH 850.

The press service of the court announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The decision of the Pecherskyi court has been overturned and a new [decision] passed, which closed the proceedings," said a spokesman for the press service.

The court did not specify why the proceedings were closed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court found Shabunin guilty of late filing of his asset declaration and fined UAH 850 in September 2020.

The court also ordered Shabunin to pay the state’s legal costs of UAH 420.

