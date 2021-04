Kuleba And Polish Foreign Minister Rau Discuss Russian Escalation Of Situation In Donbas And On Border

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Poland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Zbigniew Rau have discussed the escalation of the situation in the Donbas by Russia and the massing of Russian troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau, who was on an urgent visit to Ukraine at his invitation. Kuleba informed Rau in detail about Russia's systemic escalation of the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the massing of Russian troops on the borders of our country, and the increased intensity of Russian propaganda," the ministry said in the statement.

Rau expressed concern at the actions of the Russian Federation and assured Kuleba of Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministers agreed to make joint efforts to consolidate effective international support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Kuleba and Rau also discussed the deepening of military-political cooperation.

In this context, Poland expressed support for Ukraine's course towards acquiring full membership of the European Union and NATO.

In addition, they discussed the energy component of regional security, particularly in the context of the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project.

Kuleba and Rau also discussed Poland's future chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, interaction within the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania), and preparations for the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform.

In addition, the ministers discussed the issues of border and cross-border cooperation, preservation of cultural and historical heritage, and countering alleviating the aftermath of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

They also discussed joint efforts to increase trade and investment and create new opportunities for companies from the two countries.

The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that Poland became Ukraine’s third largest trading partner after China and Germany in late 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the escalation of the situation in the Donbas with U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg since the beginning of April.

