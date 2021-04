Zelenskyy Has Lunch And Talks To Military In Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to the Donbas on Thursday, visited the positions of the Ukrainian troops and talked to the military, having lunch with them.

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the head of state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"While on a working trip to the Donbas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited positions on the front line of the defense, where the largest number of violations of the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire was recorded," it was said.

The military serving in combat positions told the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the situation at the front.

"Thank you for keeping people calm and protecting our land. You are a real example of heroism and dedication. We remember every warrior who died defending our state," Zelenskyy said.

The President honored a minute of silence in memory of the soldiers who died in the battles for Ukraine.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lunch with the servicemen in the soldiers' canteen. The President noted the high quality of the food served to the military," the statement said.

During the visit, the head of state presented the defenders with state awards and gifts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since early April, Zelenskyy discussed the escalation of the situation in the Donbas with U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

