President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the draft law on nationwide referendums.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on the Ukraina 24 television channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information that I have, the president has signed it and [information about it] should appear on the website of the president of Ukraine today," Stefanchuk said.

Stefanchuk explained that it took the president a long time to sign the document because of its complexity.

According to him, the draft law took a little more time to process because it is the most complicated draft law to be prepared by the current parliament.

Stefanchuk stressed that this draft law has passed through all the necessary procedures, including a public debate and consultations with Ukrainian and foreign experts.

Stefanchuk also noted that a draft law on local referendums has already been prepared and submitted for debate.

It was also announced on the parliament’s website on April 8 that the draft law No. 3612 "On the Rule of the People through All-Ukrainian Referendums" had been signed by the president.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the draft law on national referendums, which provides for the possibility of changing territory and repealing laws adopted by the parliament through online voting, on January 26.

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov signed this draft law on February 17 and sent it to Zelenskyy for signing.

