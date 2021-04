Today, the five-star luxury hotel Kharkiv Palace is hosting the status Mintrans Forum on urban infrastructure development. It is supported by the city authorities and the DCH Group owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi, who owns the hotel.

Acting Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, owner and president of DCH Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kiril Tymoshenko, Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Aleksandr Kava and Head of Ukravtodor Oleksandr Kubrakov speak at Mintrans Forum today. "Kharkiv has set a goal to move to a European look and make modernization in all spheres of life," said Terekhov in his welcoming speech.

The forum will also be attended by the Mayors of Cherkasy, ​​Chernihiv, Lutsk, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Heads of the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and diplomats. The program includes a discussion panel of mayors under the auspices of the Association of Ukrainian Cities; it is also planned to sign documents corresponding to the event's topic.

The Kharkiv city government will also sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Turkish corporation Karsan, within the framework of which it is planned to purchase modern buses for the needs of Kharkiv public transport. There are three types of such low-floor buses parked on the back of the Kharkiv Palace.

Among the Mintrans Forum topics are the prospects for the development of the municipal infrastructure of Ukraine, international programs and other sources of financing for relevant projects, the digitalization of urban management systems, energy efficiency, etc. Guests represent such business areas as transport and logistics, banks and investment funds, industrial companies, IT, development and construction, and service areas.

Besides, the first national panel of industrial parks of Ukraine will take place today. Representatives of iPark and Bila Tserkva will visit the Kharkiv Silicon Valley - Ecopolis HTZ and discuss the possibilities of this format of business systems in Ukraine with the authorities and investors. Let us recall Ecopolis HTZ is a new generation business park, which DCH of Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi is developing. It includes, in particular, an industrial park, the core of which is the Kharkiv Tractor Plant. Ecopolis HTZ plans to attract about $1 billion by 2033 and is the heart of the Ukrainian Silicon Valley national project that Yaroslavskyi and the local authorities in Kharkiv are implementing on behalf of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

