49 MPs Petition Constitutional Court Over Constitutionality Of Zelenskyy's Decrees That Canceled Appointment Of Constitutional Court Judges

Forty-nine members of the parliament have petitioned the Constitutional Court over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decrees on the cancelation of the appointments of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court.

The constitutional petition is published on the Constitutional Court’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the petition was filed by members of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association and European Solidarity parliamentary factions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi and Kasminin appealed to the Supreme Court against Zelenskyy’s decree that canceled their appointments as Constitutional Court judges on March 30.

Zelenskyy canceled former president Viktor Yanukovych’s decrees on the appointment of Tupytskyi and Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court on March 27.

