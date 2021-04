Participants in an extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine have confirmed the necessity for full and comprehensive ceasefire.

The press service of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for April 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the Ukrainian delegation initiated an urgent extraordinary meeting of the TCG over wounding four and killing three military men.

