President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Donbas to talk to the military.

That follows from a statement posted on the official website of the head of the state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since early April, Zelenskyy has discussed the escalation in Donbas with President of the United States, Joseph Biden; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson; Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau; and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources