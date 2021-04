IMF Predicts 4% GDP Growth In Ukraine With 7.2% Inflation And Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 27.98 UAH/USD In 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts GDP growth in Ukraine at 4% with inflation of 7.2% and hryvnia exchange rate of 27.98 UAH/USD in 2021.

This is evidenced by data in the World Economic Outlook (WEO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that inflation at the end of this year will be 7.2%, and at the end of next - 6%.

The IMF also predicts a decrease in unemployment in Ukraine from 9% last year to 8.6% this year and 8.4% next.

According to the calculations of specialists and analysts of the International Monetary Fund, from 2021 to 2026, Ukrainians should expect the following exchange rate of the national currency against the U.S. dollar: 2021 - 27.98 UAH/USD; 2022 - 27.61 UAH/USD; 2023 - 27.59 UAH/USD; 2024 - 27.75 UAH/USD; 2025 - 27.75 UAH/USD; 2026 - 27.75 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund stated earlier that in the next few months it plans to continue discussing with Ukraine the terms of the first revision of the stand-by program and carrying out reforms in the country.

In the period from December 21 to 23 and from January 11 to February 12, the IMF specialists discussed with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities the progress in the implementation of measures and reforms, which are part of the government's action program supported by the stand-by agreement.

After that, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said that more progress is needed in reforms in favor of completing the first revision of the program of cooperation with Ukraine.

