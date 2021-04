There Is No Need To Introduce Lockdown Throughout Ukraine Now - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sates that at the moment there is no need to introduce lockdown throughout Ukraine.

He announced this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to note that in some regions, after the introduction of the "red" level of epidemic danger and the responsible work of local authorities, the situation with the spread of coronavirus has stabilized. A decrease in the number of patients and a decrease in the burden on hospitals is recorded. If this dynamics continues, then such regions may return to the "orange" zone. And this once again demonstrates that adaptive quarantine is working and there is no need to introduce a total lockdown throughout the country," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Shmyhal thanked the local authorities for their responsible approach in countering the spread of coronavirus and their intention to financially help business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to pay UAH 8,000 in material assistance to entrepreneurs whose business may suffer as a result of strengthened quarantine restrictions in regions classified as a "red" zone of epidemic danger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law providing for the payment of UAH 8,000 in material assistance to employees and individual entrepreneurs if their field of activity is subject to a work stoppage due to the introduction of strengthened quarantine measures.

