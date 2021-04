Cabinet Approves Procedure For Entering Ukraine For Foreigners And Stateless Persons Who Permanently Reside In

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for entry into Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons who permanently reside in the country.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, foreigners and stateless persons who permanently reside in Ukraine will be able to enter the country if they have a PCR test or subject to self-isolation/observation after arrival.

It also eliminated the need for a PCR test for foreigners and stateless persons under the age of 12.

At the same time, citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons who permanently reside in Ukraine and who cross the state border to enter Ukraine are subject to self-isolation:

persons who have not reached the age of 12; drivers and crew members of freight vehicles, buses that carry out regular transportation, crew members of air and sea, river vessels, members of train and locomotive crews; persons who transport hematopoietic stem cells for transplantation; persons who have a negative PCR test, which was carried out not later than 72 hours before the border crossing.

Besides, the explanatory note states that in the regions of the "red" zone of epidemic danger, trade in garden materials and the provision of services for the washing and dry cleaning of textiles and fur products are allowed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the Cabinet of Ministers established a negative PCR test result carried out not later than 72 hours before arrival as a condition for foreigners to enter Ukraine.

