SBI Interrogates MP Poliak In Case Against Him About Piano Voting, But Refused To Interrogate Other MPs

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) interrogated the Member of Parliament Vladyslav Poliak (Dovira group) in the case against him on non-personal voting, but refused to interrogate other MPs who were near him during the non-personal voting.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 11, Poliak was served with a suspicion of "piano voting" (Article 364-2 of the Criminal Code).

On February 22, he was interrogated as a suspect.

On February 26, his lawyer filed a motion to interrogate MPs who were during the voting on February 21, 2020 near Poliak in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, including the MP Vasyl Petevka, from whose place non-personal voting was carried out.

The defense lawyer also asked for an examination of the Rada-3 electronic voting system.

However, at first the SBI and then the court refused this request to the defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office informed Member of Parliament Vladyslav Poliak (Dovira group) of suspicion of "piano voting".

The Speaker of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov considers it an achievement that during the year of his work in the Verkhovna Rada there were only three cases of non-personal voting.

