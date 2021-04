Venediktova Serves Brother Of Kyiv District Court Head Vovk With Suspicion Of Inciting Of USD 100,000 Bribe

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova served the brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk, Yurii Zontov, with the suspicion of inciting a bribe of USD 100,000.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

"We have already served (Vovk's brother with the suspicion)," the Office said.

The suspicion was also reported to his accomplice - a lawyer.

They were served with suspicion under Article 27 (types of accomplices) and Part 3 of Article 369 (offering, promising or providing an unlawful benefit to an official) of the Criminal Code.

The suspects planned to transfer this money to the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

The notice of suspicion was signed about an hour ago.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB seized USD 3.7 million in the case against the brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Vovk.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk and conducted searches.

