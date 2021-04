USAID To Help Ukraine In Storing Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide assistance to Ukraine in storing the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. Embassy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To support Ukraine's vaccination efforts, USAID is helping prepare for reception of Pfizer and other approved vaccines by providing direct support to the ultracold storage and transport chains,” the statement reads.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has entered into an agreement with the American corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine registered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in February.

