NACB Seizes USD 3.7 Million In Case Against Brother Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Head Vovk

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) seized USD 3.7 million, EUR 840,000 and ILS 100 during searches in the framework of the case against the brother of the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv Pavlo Vovk, Yurii Zontov, who was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe of USD 100,000 for solving a judicial issue.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the NACB.

In addition, GBP 20,000, UAH 230,000, antiques, as well as documents addressed to Vovk and his close relative were seized.

Money, antiques and documents were seized in one of the offices in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB detained the brother of Vovk, searches were carried out in the District Administrative Court.

