China has successfully tested a 10-tonne thrust liquid oxygen-methane engine, according to its developer.

The engine, named TQ, was independently developed by the private rocket company LandSpace , informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The engine has been tested for more than 10,000 seconds, with its design, production, assembly quality and working reliability fully assessed.

China tests rocket engine. Video by Xinhua.

