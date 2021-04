China saw a total of 9.66 million newly registered motor vehicles in the first quarter of this year, a record high for the same period in any year, the Ministry of Public Security said, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

As of March 2021, China had 378 million motor vehicles, including 287 million cars, according to data released by the ministry.

The number of licensed motor-vehicle drivers reached 463 million, of which 425 million were car drivers, the ministry added.

