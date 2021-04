Zelenskyy Not Receiving Royalties From Broadcast Of Kvartal 95 Studio’s Papik Series On Russian TV – Office Of

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not receiving royalties from the broadcast of the Papik-2 television series produced by the Kvartal 95 Studio, of which he is a co-founder, on the STS television channel in Russia.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency

"Regarding the Papik and Papik-2 television series, these trademarks do not belong to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He is not receiving royalties from the sale of this content," the Office of the President of Ukraine said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

Moreover, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy receives royalties from the use of his trademarks exclusively in Ukraine.

The press service noted that the list of trademarks owned by the head of state can be found in his asset declaration.

Asked about the sale of the rights to a sanctioned Russian television channel by Kvartal 95, the Office of the President of Ukraine replied that the studio does not influence the distributor's sales strategy.

"The Swedish company Eccho Rights is a major distributor of television formats and content on the global media market and a long-term partner of the Kvartal 95 studio. The company has the right to represent and sell around the world the best Kvartal products that have already established themselves on the Ukrainian market. Eccho Rights is the exclusive distributor of Kvartal 95 Studio's content outside Ukraine. Besides, Eccho Rights has its own sales strategy, which is not influenced by the copyright holder," the press service said.

The Kvartal 95 Studio issued a similar response to the sale of the League of Laughter franchise to the STS television channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy declared royalties of UAH 4.4 million from the Kvartal 95 studio for 2020.

