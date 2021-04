The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has detained brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk, searches are underway in the court.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

“They detained brother (of Vovk),” he said.

According to him, searches are currently underway in the District Administrative Court.

The reason for the detention of brother of the head of the District Court has not yet been commented on.

At the same time, as former journalist Serhii Leschenko wrote on his Telegram channel, NACB detained Vovk's brother on suspicion of receiving USD 100,000, which was intended for Pavlo Vovk himself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has again allowed the forced bringing of the chairperson of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Vovk to a meeting to elect him a measure of restraint.

Earlier, NACB was unable to bring the head of the District Court Vovk to court.

The head of the Kyiv District Court, Vovk, considers the decision of the Anti-Corruption Court to bring him to court as illegal.

