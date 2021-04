President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the escalation in Donbas.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the escalation of the security situation in Donbas," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy said that in recent weeks, there has been a dangerous trend towards an increase in the number of violations of the silence regime by the Russian occupation forces and the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed.

He also spoke about the continuation of the accumulation of its troops by Russia on the border with Ukraine and the increase in their readiness for offensive actions.

The President called on NATO to pay more attention to security issues in the Black Sea and to strengthen its military presence in the Black Sea region.

"Such a permanent presence should become a powerful factor in deterring Russia, which continues to massively militarize the region and impedes merchant shipping," Zelenskyy explained.

He also recalled that for Ukraine the most pressing issue in relations with NATO is getting an action plan for membership in the Alliance.

“We are striving to reform our army and defense sector, but reforms alone cannot stop Russia. NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbas. The MAP will be a real signal for the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, the head of the NATO office in Ukraine, Oleksandr Vinnikov, and the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Roman Mashovets, discussed the situation in Donbas.

