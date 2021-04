Territorial defense force gatherings are being held along the southern border.

The Land Force Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the major goal of the gatherings is the improvement of the level of skills and practical experience.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov considers low the possibility of the large-scale military incursion of Russia in Ukraine.

