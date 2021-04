Ukrainian Side Initiates Emergency Extraordinary Meeting Of TCG In Connection With Wound Of 4 And Death Of 3 M

The Ukrainian side initiates an emergency extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in connection with the wound of four and the death of three military.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas.

"Based on this, guided by paragraph 4 of the Addendum to the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements of February 12, 2015, following the TCG consultations of September 29, 2015, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Kravchuk, appealed to the OSCE leadership (with a request) to support Ukraine's initiative to convene an emergency meeting Trilateral Contact Group to discuss issues of immediate adoption of decisive measures to restore the ceasefire and return to strict implementation of the agreements reached on July 22, 2020," he said.

It is also noted that since the last meeting on March 30, as a result of shelling of positions of the Armed Forces, a civilian from Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, was wounded.

Besides, as a result of targeted enemy fire (including sniper fire), three servicemen of the Armed Forces were killed and four more received combat wounds and injuries.

These gross violations of the ceasefire against the backdrop of an unprecedented increase in the grouping of Russian troops near the state border of Ukraine and the belligerent rhetoric of representatives of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" cause deep concern among the political leadership of Ukraine and international partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, militants violated the ceasefire in the JFO zone seven times, two Ukrainian military men were killed.

