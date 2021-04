UIA Plans To Resume Regular Flights To 14 More Destinations By July

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plans to resume regular flights to 14 more destinations by July.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) continues to gradually restore the original route network. The launch of dozens of flights will allow the resumption of air traffic between the regions of Ukraine and numerous European countries through the air hub at the Boryspil international airport,” the statement reads.

So, it is planned to launch flights from Kyiv to Nice (France) from June 17, Ankara (Turkey) - from June 20, Rome (Italy), Warsaw (Poland), Athens (Greece) - from June 18, Chisinau (Moldova) - from April 29, Barcelona (Spain) - from April 14, Larnaca (Cyprus) - from April 24, Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - from April 8, Batumi (Georgia) - from June 10.

UIA also plans to operate a flight from Kyiv to Delhi (India) on April 11, from May 2 to May 30, operate flights in this direction every Sunday (back on Mondays) and additionally operate flights on May 18 and 25, and from June 1, fully resume the regular program.

Besides, it is planned to resume flights from Odesa to Vilnius (Lithuania) - from June 13, from Lviv to Tel Aviv (Israel) - from June 20, from Kharkiv to Tel Aviv - from June 20.

At the same time, UIA will increase the number of frequencies on the most popular routes, in particular, flights from Kyiv to Istanbul (Turkey) will be operated 21 times a week, to Tel Aviv - 14 times a week, to London (United Kingdom) - 10 times a week.

According to the statement, UIA also plans to operate flights from Kyiv to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) as part of the 2021 summer navigation.

At the same time, due to the epidemic situation and tough government restrictions in many countries, UIA decided to postpone the start of flights on the Kyiv-Toronto-Kyiv and Kyiv-New-York-Kyiv routes until the third quarter of 2021.

UIA also offers a number of popular charter routes, including from Kyiv to La Romana (Dominican Republic), Nevsehir (Turkey), Marsa Alam (Egypt), Pula and Split (Croatia).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2021, UIA reduced passenger traffic by 67% to 322,732 passengers compared to the same period last year.

