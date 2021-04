The State Protection Department has declined to confirm the claim that the state security personnel that were assigned to Oleksandr Tupytskyi as the head of the Constitutional Court have been withdrawn.

This is stated in the department’s response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the department whether the security personnel that were assigned to Tupytskyi as the head of the Constitutional Court have been withdrawn and, if so, on what basis.

In response, the department provided a list of all the officials that are protected in the country and stated that these officials are entitled to state protection for one year after they leave office, except in cases in which a court decision to convict them has entered into force.

That is, the department did not answer the specific question but only cited the provisions of the relevant law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the president of Ukraine’s representative in the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavskyi has said that the State Guard Department has withdrawn the security personnel assigned to Tupitsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled former president Viktor Yanukovych’s decrees on the appointment of Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court.

