On April 12, the Kyiv City State Administration will consider the feasibility of extending the quarantine measures (lockdown) introduced from April 5 to April 16, in particular, the introduction of public transport trips exclusively with special passes for workers of critical infrastructure.

First deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk, said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think it will be in a week, on Monday we will see the dynamics - an increase or decrease in the incidence rate, first of all we are concerned about the level of hospitalizations and the level of occupied beds with oxygen,” he said.

According to Povoroznyk, according to the results of the week, the Kyiv authorities will decide what to do next: continue the lockdown or stop it on April 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv decided to introduce travel in public transport with special passes and completely close schools and kindergartens from April 5 to April 16, after the occupancy of hospital beds for patients hospitalized with coronavirus exceeded 80%.

