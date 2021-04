Ukraine is interested in expanding flights with Qatar.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We are interested in expanding air traffic between Ukraine and Qatar, which, among other things, will help create appropriate conditions for the development of cooperation in the tourism sector,” the head of state said in an interview with Qatari media.

Zelenskyy said that during his visit to Qatar, it is planned to sign bilateral agreements to deepen cooperation in the legal and security sectors, food security, energy, youth and sports, and healthcare.

It is also expected to sign a document on the mutual recognition of seaman certificates and drivers licenses.

Besides, it is planned to sign a number of commercial agreements to expand investment cooperation.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is open to attracting foreign investment, including Qatar's sovereign and investment funds, in areas such as high technology, infrastructure, financial, energy and agricultural sectors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2020, Ukraine agreed with Qatar to lift restrictions on the number of flights operated by the parties.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources