Serhii Makohon, director general of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine state enterprise (GTS Operator of Ukraine), states that the Gazprom company (Russia) is gradually reducing the transit of gas through Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Gazprom is gradually reducing transit through Ukraine. After the launch of the Turkish Stream-1 and 2, transit to Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria has completely transferred from Ukraine to new gas pipelines," Makohon wrote.

He noted that from April 1, gas supplies to Romania are also fully ensured from Bulgaria through the Turkish Stream-2, and now transit along the southern route through Ukraine is carried out only for Moldovan consumers.

"If the continuation of the Turkish Stream through Bulgaria and Serbia is completed, then Gazprom will also transfer transit to Hungary through the Turkish Stream-2. For Ukraine, this means an additional loss of 10-12 billion cubic meters of transit gas annually," Makohon stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 1 to 19, Gazprom cut gas transit through Ukraine by 24.8% or 28.6 million cubic meters to 86.8 million cubic meters.

Earlier, Gazprom booked additional capacities for gas transit for March.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, GTS Operator of Ukraine and Gazprom signed an agreement for the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed that, under a new 5-year gas transit contract, which can be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 will amount to 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas.

