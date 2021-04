Russian TV Channel STS Will Show 2nd Season Of Ukrainian TV Series Papik From April 5

From April 5, the Russian TV channel STS will broadcast the second season of the Ukrainian TV series Papik, filmed by the Ukrainian studio Kvartal 95.

This is stated in the announcement on the channel's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Papik is back! On April 5, 2021, the second season of the comedy series Papik will start on STS channel,” the statement reads.

Recall that the premiere of the first season of the Ukrainian TV series Papik on the Russian STS channel started on January 20, 2020.

Papik is a melodramatic comedy TV series filmed in Ukraine by the Kvartal 95 studio on request of the 1+1 TV channel.

The main roles in the comedy series directed by Andrii Yakovlev were played by Stanislav Boklan and Dariya Petrozhytska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2021, the Russian channel STS launched with KVN on the franchise the comedy project League of Laughter, created by the Ukrainian studio Kvartal 95.

On December 30, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received UAH 4.4 million of royalties from Kvartal 95.

