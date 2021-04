The Cabinet of Ministers has established the National Investment Fund.

The Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On behalf of the president of Ukraine, the government has created the National Investment Fund of Ukraine state enterprise (Natsinvestfond) and approved its charter. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 31. The goal of Natsinvestfond is to create favorable conditions for implementation of large-scale investment and socially significant projects, development of international economic cooperation, and improvement of Ukraine's competitiveness," the statement said.

According to the approved charter, the enterprise will focus on the following:

- attraction and accumulation of financial resources for implementation of investment projects;

- financing and implementation of priority investment projects;

- attraction of investments;

- preparation of investment and other projects;

- management of property in accordance with the law;

- creation of investment funds, participation in investment funds;

- participation in joint operation;

- participation in socially significant projects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create a national investment fund in March.

