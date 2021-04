The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, proposes the Kyiv City Council expand the benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the next session of the City Council, I will submit to the members of council a draft decision on expanding benefits for small and medium-sized businesses in the capital," Klitschko said.

He said that it is, in particular, about reducing the size of the share participation to UAH 1 in the maintenance of facilities for the improvement of the owners of catering establishments, areas for food at stationary establishments, seasonal and summer areas.

He noted that such support will not only reduce the financial burden on the business, but will also save jobs.

Also, the draft decision is about increasing the amount of financial and credit support for small and medium-sized businesses - compensation of interest not only on loans, but also on credit facilities.

It is also proposed to expand the list of small and medium-sized businesses that are eligible for such compensation, and to increase the number of partner banks of this program.

Besides, it is proposed to reduce the fee for the placement of outdoor advertising and advertising in public transport by up to 50%.

"Also for all Kyiv residents I want to inform that from April 5 until the end of the strict restrictions, car owners in Kyiv are exempted from paying for parking on the sites of the Kyivtransparkservice utility enterprise. We understand that by introducing such benefits - both for business and for Kyiv residents in general, the city will fell short to the budget. But we are going for it because we understand how difficult it is today to keep business and survive for people. We must overcome all the challenges together, by joint efforts," Klitschko stressed.

He also thanked the socially responsible business and volunteers who help the city and the people of Kyiv during the quarantine.

This, for example, support of the medical sector, the provision of social assistance to families in difficult life circumstances.

In particular, the mayor of the capital thanked the taxi companies Uber and Uklon, which have already expressed their readiness to drive doctors to work for the duration of the quarantine restrictions, to deliver patients to medical facilities for vital procedures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv decided to introduce public transport with special passes and completely close schools and kindergartens from April 5 to April 16.

