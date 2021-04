President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the head of the Office of Prosecutor General’s Department of International Legal Cooperation and Asset Recovery, Polina Lysenko, as the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 137 dated April 2, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Lysenko graduated from the T. Shevchenko National University (Kyiv) with a law degree and she holds a Ph.D. in legal sciences.

She was a junior lawyer at a private law firm from 2013 to 2015.

Lysenko was an aide to the first deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from 2015 to 2019.

In addition, she led a project on development of the judiciary and international cooperation at the Office of Simple Decisions and Results.

She has headed the Department of Information Policy and Public Relations at the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company since September 2020.

Lysenko was the head of a department at the Office of Prosecutor General until her appointment as the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Office of the President of Ukraine also announced that the Center for Countering Disinformation would be presented on April 6.

In particular, the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak will present the center to representatives of diplomatic missions in Ukraine and experts and public figures in the media industry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy enacted the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s decision to establish the Center for Countering Disinformation on March 19.

