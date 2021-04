Poroshenko Declares UAH 222 Million In Income For 2020, Collection Of 65 Paintings, A Schimmel Grand Piano, An

Former president (2014-2019) / co-chair of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has declared UAH 222 million in income for 2020, a collection of 65 paintings by artists of XIX-XX centuries, a Schimmel grand piano, and two mint coats.

That follows from the data from the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill State Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Poroshenko received dividends for over UAH 199.9 million from Prime Assets Management; UAH 7 million from the International Investment Bank joint-stock company; and UAH 14.2 million from Sequent Schweiz AG, formerly known as Rothschild Trust.

His salary at the Affairs Department of the Verkhovna Rada Administration made UAH 504,500, and UAH 66,000 at the Poroshenko’s Charity Fund organization.

Former President also received UAH 295,000 in income from alienation of securities and corporate rights from the Automobile House Service limited liability company.

Poroshenko’s overall income made UAH 222,084,658 in 2020.

Poroshenko has six land plots with the area of 1,000-3.9 sq.m, a residential house with the area of 1,300 sq.m and a residential house with the area of 343 sq.m in Kyiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2020, Poroshenko declared UAH 773 million for 2019.

