The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has resumed state financing of the Servant of the People party.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on an audit of the Servant of the People party’s adjusted report for the first and second quarters of 2020, the NACP has resumed state financing of the political party’s statutory activities," the statement said.

According to the statement, the NACP filed a report with the National Police in March after uncovering signs of criminal offenses in the reports of the parties Servant of the People, Kernes Bloc – Successful Kharkov, Vilkul Bloc Ukrainian Perspective, and Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists.

The NACP published the reports of 38 political parties in March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP suspended state funding for the Servant of the People party on March 1.

After that, the Servant of the People party announced that it would find out the reasons for the suspension of state financing of the party and analyze the NACP’s concerns.

