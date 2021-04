The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reports that the Russian Federation is ready for large-scale provocations against Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federation is completing the preparation of a set of measures, the purpose of which is to induce our state to a military response to the hostile actions of the occupiers on the line of contact of the parties in eastern Ukraine, expanding the Russian military presence on the territory of the so-called DPR and LPR by introducing regular armed units of the Russian Federation, motivating this by the need to protect Russian citizens in the self-proclaimed republics (in fact, citizens of Ukraine, who were forcibly issued passports of the Russian Federation in recent years)," the statement reads.

Besides, an attempt to move the Russian occupation forces deep into the territory of Ukraine is not ruled out.

It is also known that Russian diplomatic missions abroad and the media were tasked to be ready to cover and explain to the world community information about the allegedly aggressive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the "peacekeeping" measures of the Russian Federation in response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said that Russia had additionally deployed up to 12 battalion-tactical groups on the border with Ukraine with a readiness period of one to two days.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources