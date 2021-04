Surplus of the current account of balance of payments in February made USD 453 million.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The export of goods rose by 13.2% (it fell by 6.1% in January), and their import rose by 5.0% (and rose by 1.2% in January).

In the first two months of 2021, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments made USD 1 billion (USD 1.7 billion in the first two months of 2020).

The export of goods brought USD 4.1 billion and the import cost USD 4.6 billion.

Energy import volumes rose by 5.3% (20.9% in January).

Non-energy import volumes rose by 5.0% (they fell by 3.9% in January).

The service trade surplus rose to USD 408 million (USD 173 million in February 2020), as the service import continued to considerably decrease (1.4 times), than the service export (by 9.6%).

The debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was paid for USD 141 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments in 2020 made USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of the GDP) over a deficit of USD 4.1 billion in 2019.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources