After counting 71.79% of votes by the Central Election Commission in the additional election of an MP in constituency 87 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Vasyl Virastiuk (Servant of the People party) received 31.30%, Oleksandr Shevchenko (For The Future) received 28.83%; and Ruslan Koshulynskyi received (Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party) 28.80%.

That follows from the data posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the turnout at the election on March 28 was 35.1%.

