Provisional Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko has declared five apartments, a watch for UAH 160,000 and UAH 40.66 million of the average monthly salary received at the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company for 2020.

This is evidenced by data in the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, in 2020 Vitrenko received UAH 284.64 million in salaries and bonuses at Naftogaz, as well as UAH 1.4 million in salaries at the largest oil company Ukrnafta.

At the same time, in 2020 he worked at Naftogaz for seven months and in July was dismissed from the position of the company's executive director.

He also owns government domestic loan bonds (OVDPs) for UAH 148.42 million.

Vitrenko has UAH 898,950 in his bank account with Oschadbank, as well as USD 2.95 million.

Besides, Vitrenko declared an apartment with an area of ​​124 sq. m for UAH 1.18 million and an apartment with an area of ​​69.8 sq. m, the cost of which is not indicated.

Also, his family members own an apartment in Germany with an area of ​​298 sq. m, as well as an apartment with an area of ​​99.4 sq. m, an apartment with an area of ​​58.5 sq. m for UAH 131,600 and a non-residential building with an area of ​​359.2 sq. m.

Besides, Vitrenko owns a Patek Philippe watch worth UAH 159,800.

His wife also owns a 2008 Volkswagen Golf Plus, a 2014 Land Rover and a 2017 Tesla Model X for UAH 4.68 million.

At that, on January 22, Vitrenko bought a Toyota Camry 70 Hybrid for UAH 1.12 million.

Vitrenko also owns 100% of shares in AYA Securities LLC with a total value of UAH 7.117 million and a 20% of shares in Extreme Express LLC worth UAH 100,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 28, the Verkhovna Rada again refused to appoint Provisional Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

Earlier, the Rada's Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services recommended that the parliament appoint Vitrenko to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

