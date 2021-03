Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states Ukraine will receive 4.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in April-May.

He stated this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We should receive 4.9 million doses of the vaccine within two months, April and May this year," Stepanov said.

He added that according to agreements with the European Union, Ukraine could potentially receive another 1.5 million doses of vaccine.

Stepanov stressed that these doses of the vaccine will be obtained either under direct contracts or under the COVAX initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health expects to supply 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines through the COVAX global initiative by April 15.

Earlier, Liashko said that vaccination with the second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is scheduled from the 20th of May after a new delivery to Ukraine.

On March 25, Ukraine received the first batch of Sinovac (China) coronavirus vaccines in the amount of 215,000 doses.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees no reason to refuse the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine against the coronavirus.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, on March 17, the Ministry of Health increased the interval between the introduction of the first and second doses of the CoviShield coronavirus vaccine from 28 to 90 days.

