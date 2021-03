In his declaration for 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that he began to live in the Koncha-Zaspa State Administrative Department's rest house and spent UAH 25.3 million.

This is evidenced by his electronic declaration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state declared that in April he spent UAH 11.5 million in Latvia, and in July and September - UAH 13.5 million in Ukraine (expenses are indicated as currency exchange transactions for real estate).

Also in August, he made a voluntary contribution of UAH 250,000 to the monument to cosmonaut Leonid Kadeniuk in Ukraine.

Besides, the President declared that since July 2020, together with his family, he has been using the rest house in Koncha-Zaspa with a total area of ​​4,000 square meters for free.

A house in Italy of 413 sq. m for UAH 88.6 million, which was registered on his and his wife's Italian company San Tommaso S.R.L., disappeared from Zelenskyy’s declaration for 2020, compared to the previous one.

Also, unlike in 2019, it does not indicate the construction of five hotel rooms in Georgia owned by Zelenskyy Film Heritage Inc, located in Belize, although this company has a loan from 2017 in the amount of GBP 1.8 million.

The rest of the information in Zelenskyy’s declaration does not differ from the one entered earlier.

Of the valuable property, the head of state has Roleх, Breguet, Bovet, Tag Heuer wristwatches, and the first lady has Piaget and Breguet watches, as well as Graff earrings and a ring with diamonds.

Since 2016, the President has been driving a 2016 Range Rover Land Rover car (for UAH 4.7 million), and his wife has been driving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S500 4 Matic (for UAH 1.8 million) since February 2014.

They also have four parking spaces in Kyiv.

The Zelenskyy family is registered in an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​213 sq. m, which has been owned since 2006.

Also, since 2016, the Zelenskyy have an apartment in Kyiv for 270 sq. m worth UAH 19.3 million, the formal owner of which is their Cypriot company Aldorante Limited.

Moreover, since 2014 they also have been paying rent for an apartment of 92 sq. m in the UK worth UAH 42.3 million.

Since 2007, the President, together with the co-founders of Kvartal 95, brothers Serhii Shefir and Borys Shefir, have an apartment in Kyiv for 255 sq. m, and since 2009 - for 199 sq. m.

Olena Zelenska in 2013 bought an apartment in Yalta of 130 sq. m for UAH 1.3 million, and in 2014 - in Kyiv for 284 sq. m for UAH 2.7 million.

Together with the spouses of the Shefir brothers, she has owned 338 sq. m. non-residential premises in Kyiv since 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy declared UAH 15 million in income for 2019, his wife - UAH 13.5 million.

