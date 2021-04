China's culture watchdog has launched a nationwide campaign to inspect Internet culture and has rectified 2,163 items in violation of relevant regulations, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Initiated in February, the campaign was mainly targeted at online cultural products containing vulgar content, money worship and those going against social moralities.

More than 30,000 inspectors have been dispatched to examine over 29,000 websites, applications and social-media accounts, said the ministry, adding that 54 cases involving Internet culture have been dealt with to date.

The ministry said it will take further steps to overhaul online comics, music and performances to remove harmful content from the online cultural market.

