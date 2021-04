The fight against coronavirus in China. Photo by Xinhua.

The fight against coronavirus in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The technology has passed an expert panel review and is set to be applied in cold chain food packaging disinfection, according to a press conference Monday in south China's Shenzhen City.

File photo shows a set of equipment that can inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation. Photo provided to Xinhua.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tsinghua University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen were involved in the project.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources